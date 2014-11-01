Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
BERLIN Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Julian Draxler will be out for the rest of the year after picking up a thigh injury in their 1-0 win over Augsburg on Friday, the club said on Saturday.
Germany's talented World Cup winner lasted only 11 seconds from the start of the Bundesliga game, pulling a thigh muscle, with sports director Horst Heldt saying it looked serious.
"He was again injured and it looks like a serious muscle injury," Heldt said. "I do not expect Julian to play any more in this first half of the season."
The 21-year-old is set to miss their remaining three Champions League group games plus Germany's Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar and friendly against Spain next month.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.