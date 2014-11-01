Bayer Leverkusen's Giulio Donati is challenged by Schalke 04's Julian Draxler (rear) during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Julian Draxler will be out for the rest of the year after picking up a thigh injury in their 1-0 win over Augsburg on Friday, the club said on Saturday.

Germany's talented World Cup winner lasted only 11 seconds from the start of the Bundesliga game, pulling a thigh muscle, with sports director Horst Heldt saying it looked serious.

"He was again injured and it looks like a serious muscle injury," Heldt said. "I do not expect Julian to play any more in this first half of the season."

The 21-year-old is set to miss their remaining three Champions League group games plus Germany's Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar and friendly against Spain next month.

