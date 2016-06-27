Schalke 04 have signed striker Breel Embolo from FC Basel on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the German side have announced.

The 19-year-old Embolo, who came through the ranks at Basel, scored 24 goals in over 50 appearances and won the Swiss league three times during his spell at the club.

Embolo, with 14 caps in total, featured in all of four Switzerland games in the Euro 2016 as his country crashed out of the tournament with a 5-4 loss on penalties to Poland on Saturday.

"In Breel Embolo, we have been able to bring in a highly talented attacker, who already has a lot of international experience and was also in demand at several other top European clubs," said sporting director Christian Heidel.

Media reports suggested Schalke paid around 20 million pounds ($26.80 million) to secure Embolo's services, fending off interest from Spanish champions Barcelona and English sides Arsenal and Manchester United.

