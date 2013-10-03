Jefferson Farfan of Schalke 04 celebrates after scoring a penalty against Bayer Leverkusen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Schalke 04 midfielder Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out for several weeks with an adductor muscle injury, the Champions League competitors said on Thursday.

The Peru international was injured in their 1-0 win at Basel in the European competition on Wednesday.

"Adductor muscle fibre tear. Farfan will not be available for Schalke in the coming weeks," the club said on Twitter.

Schalke, already without long-term injured striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and central defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos, are languishing in 14th place in the Bundesliga after seven games.

They are, however, top of their Champions League Group E with six points following two wins in two games.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)