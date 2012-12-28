West Brom's Pulis blasts Stoke for 'disgraceful' comments
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
BERLIN Schalke 04 midfielder Lewis Holtby will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season after the Germany international turned down a contract extension, the club said on Friday.
However sports director Horst Heldt said Holtby, who has an English father and who had been linked with a move to the English Premier League, would not leave during the winter transfer window when the club would receive a transfer fee.
His current deal runs out in June.
"We had wished that Lewis could see a future here beyond this season. But we respect his decision," he said in a club statement.
"We are certain that he will give everything for the club's sporting success up until the last match day of the season."
The 22-year-old, who has won three caps for Germany, joined Schalke in 2009 and has had loan spells at VfL Bochum and Mainz 05 until 2011.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)
India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson's virtuoso display in Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy means Johnny Sexton has a battle on his hands to reclaim his starting place, head coach Joe Schmidt has said.