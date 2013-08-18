Schalke 04's Klaas-Jan Huntelaar leaves the pitch after the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Greuther Fuerth in Gelsenkirchen February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Schalke 04's Dutch forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will be out of action for several weeks after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 4-0 Bundesliga defeat by VfL Wolfsburg, his club said on Sunday.

Schalke said in a statement the 30-year-old had suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his right knee after colliding with Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio.

"The team doctors think he is looking at a break of several weeks," Schalke said.

Huntelaar, the Bundesliga's top scorer two seasons ago with 29 goals, scored twice in Schalke's opening match, a 3-3 draw with Hamburg SV, a week ago.

Schalke finished fourth last term and host Greek side PAOK Salonica on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood)