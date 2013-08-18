Leicester register back-to-back wins with 3-1 Hull victory
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.
Schalke 04's Dutch forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will be out of action for several weeks after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 4-0 Bundesliga defeat by VfL Wolfsburg, his club said on Sunday.
Schalke said in a statement the 30-year-old had suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his right knee after colliding with Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio.
"The team doctors think he is looking at a break of several weeks," Schalke said.
Huntelaar, the Bundesliga's top scorer two seasons ago with 29 goals, scored twice in Schalke's opening match, a 3-3 draw with Hamburg SV, a week ago.
Schalke finished fourth last term and host Greek side PAOK Salonica on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood)
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed career-best figures of eight for 50 to help Australia bundle out India for 189 on the first day of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
March 4 Forward Marko Arnautovic's first-half double gave Stoke City a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and sent the visitors into the relegation zone for the first time this season.