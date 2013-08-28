Hamburger SV's Dennis Aogo (L) and Heiko Westermann celebrate victory after their German Bundesliga soccer match against 1.FC Kaiserslautern in Kaiserslautern March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

BERLIN Schalke 04 will sign defender Dennis Aogo on loan from Hamburg SV for one season once he passes his medical check later on Wednesday, Schalke sports director Horst Heldt said.

Aogo has fallen out of favour at Hamburg after infuriating club bosses by travelling to Mallorca to meet his agent after their 5-1 defeat by Hoffenheim earlier this month.

The Germany international was left out of the squad for Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hertha Berlin.

"He will be loaned out to us for one year," Heldt told reporters. "More transfers are possible."

Schalke could also be in the market for a striker after a long-term injury to Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Fellow forward Adam Szalai could also be sidelined after injuring his hand in their 3-2 Champions League playoff win over Greece's PAOK on Tuesday.

The Hungarian hurt his hand in training and played with a bandage on Tuesday, scoring twice to steer Schalke, who have lost two of their opening three Bundesliga games, into the lucrative group stage with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Heldt, speaking on his way back from Greece, said Celtic were still interested in signing Schalke forward Teemu Pukki.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)