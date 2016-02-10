Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes reacts after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Schalke 04 captain Benedikt Hoewedes said he would not play for another club in Germany after signing a three-year contract extension until 2020 on Wednesday.

The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany has been at Schalke since 2001 and cannot envisage leaving a "unique club".

"I have said it before that I will play for no other club in the Bundesliga. At a time of the I, I want to stand for the We. For trust and loyalty," the central defender, currently injured, said in a statement.

"I will defend those words on and off the pitch."

The 27-year-old rugged defender joined the club as a youth player, breaking through to the senior team in 2007.

Schalke are fourth in the Bundesliga, two points off third-placed Hertha Berlin and battling for a Champions League place.

