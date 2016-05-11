Schalke 04's manager Horst Heldt listens at his mobile phone after the Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hertha Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Schalke 04 will part ways with sports director Horst Heldt after the final match of the season on Saturday, with his replacement Christian Heidel arriving from Mainz 05 a day later, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Heldt, who has held the post since 2010, and Schalke agreed to a "seamless transition", it said.

"This seamless transition is something we jointly worked on for months," said Schalke boss Clemens Toennies. "I am happy Christian Heidel and Horst Heldt accompanied me in this process in a constructive way."

Heidel, a long-time sports director at Mainz 05, will receive a four-year deal.

Schalke have had a disappointing season and could miss out altogether on European football next season.

Currently lying in seventh place, the Royal Blues need to beat Hoffenheim in their last match and hope for a combination of other results to secure a top-six finish and a place in European club competitions.

