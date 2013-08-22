Wenger rejects 'completely false' reports of Sanchez bust-up
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
BERLIN German club Schalke 04 accused police of being unnecessarily tough with their fans after moving in to remove a controversial banner during their 1-1 draw against Greece's PAOK in their Champions League playoff tie on Wednesday.
Riot police, using pepper spray and rubber batons, briefly moved into the stands to remove a Macedonian banner unfurled by the home supporters that had angered the visiting fans, with Greece in a long-standing name dispute with its northern neighbour.
"This deployment, however, was completely disproportionate. We cannot approve any of this, nor do we have any understanding for it," said Schalke board member Peter Peters in a statement.
Schalke said despite repeated efforts to have the fans remove it, the banner remained, further angering the Greek supporters.
"Fans in the north tribune had unfurled a banner of "Komiti Skopje", the ultras of (Macedonian club) Vardar Skopje who are friends of the Schalke ultras," the club said.
"According to police it was a case of agitation."
The incident in the second half lasted only a few minutes and was barely noticed by players and coaches of the two teams.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Chelsea coach Antonio Conte welcomed the pressure other clubs are trying to maintain on his runaway Premier League leaders and said he expected a battle until the season is over.