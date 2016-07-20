Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Leroy Sane wants to leave the Bundesliga club, sporting director Christian Heidel Winger has confirmed.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Manchester City by British and German media.
Sane was part of Germany's squad at Euro 2016. He scored eight league goals and grabbed six assists for Schalke last season as the club finished fifth in the standings.
"Leroy has made it clear, he would like to leave this summer. We will consent to a transfer if Schalke's conditions are met," Heidel told Sky Sports.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out for two weeks with a muscle injury which could force him out of the Champions League last-16 clash with Arsenal.