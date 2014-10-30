McClaren sacked as Derby manager for second time
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
BERLIN Schalke 04 fullback Atsuto Uchida signed a three-year extension to his deal with Champions League club Schalke 04 on Thursday that will keep the Japan international at the Ruhr valley club until 2018.
Uchida, who joined in 2010 from Japan's Kashima Antlers, has played a total of 132 games for the Royal Blues, scoring twice and winning the German Cup in 2011.
"We have succeeded in tying Atsuto to the club for a longer period of time, a player who is extremely dependable and plays consistently for a longer period of time at a good level."
Schalke are 12th in the Bundesliga after a rocky start and are second in their Champions League group with five points from three games so far.
"Schalke are a special club with wonderful fans who have always supported me," said the 26-year-old right back, who has played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups with Japan. "I want to keep paying them back with good performances in the coming years."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.