BERLIN Christian Wetklo signed a one-year deal with Schalke 04 on Wednesday after an injury crisis among the Bundesliga club's goalkeeping reserves forced them to look for a back-up option ahead of the new season.

The 34-year-old former Mainz 05 stopper, who played for Schalke as a youth from 1995-99, will be second choice behind Ralf Faehrmann after both Fabian Giefer and Louis Huelsmann were ruled out for several weeks due to injury.

"Given the two temporary absences we do not want to take any risks and added an experienced keeper in Christian Wetklo to the team, who knows his role and task," Schalke sports director Horst Heldt said.

Heldt said Wetklo would replace Giefer as second choice and upon the keeper's return, would move to the Under-23 team.

The Bundesliga season kicks off next week and Schalke will be hoping to at least emulate the third-place finish in the last campaign that saw them qualify for the Champions League for the third year in a row.

