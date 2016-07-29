West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
Factbox on Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who announced his retirement from international football on Friday.
* Born Aug. 1, 1984 in Kolbermoor, Bavaria.
* Makes international debut in June 2004 in a 2-0 defeat by Hungary in Kaiserslautern.
* Endures a disappointing debut in a major tournament, as Germany are eliminated in the group stage of Euro 2004.
* Stars for Germany as Juergen Klinsmann's side reach the 2006 World Cup semi-finals on home soil, but lose to eventual winners Italy after extra time.
* Scores twice in a 3-1 World Cup playoff win over Portugal to help Germany finish third in Stuttgart.
* Suffers more disappointment as Germany lose 1-0 to Spain in the Euro 2008 final.
* Loses out to Spain again in 2010 World Cup in South Africa, as Carles Puyol's header secures a 1-0 victory in the semi-final.
* Germany are eliminated by Italy in the last four of Euro 2012.
* Schweinsteiger ends his long wait for a major international trophy two years later in Brazil, after Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final.
* Following the international retirement of Bayern team mate Philipp Lahm, Schweinsteiger takes over as Germany captain.
* Joins Premier League side Manchester United after spending 13 seasons with German champions Bayern Munich, where he made 500 appearances, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League crown.
* Has an injury disrupted first season with United, but was selected by Germany manager Joachim Loew for the 2016 European Championship, his seventh major tournament.
* Played five games in Euro 2016 as Germany reach the semi-finals where they lose 2-0 to hosts France.
* Announces retirement from international football, after making 120 appearances for his country, with a record of 81 wins and 20 defeats. He scored 24 goals for Germany.
(Compiled by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LIBREVILLE Egypt made a slow start on their return to the African Nations Cup after a seven-year absence, but have reached the semi-finals without conceding and are getting stronger as the tournament progresses.
LONDON Pumped with confidence after an unbeaten 2016, England could be set for a rude awakening when the Six Nations start this weekend, with the rugby extravaganza more open than it has been for years, All Black great Richie McCaw told Reuters on Tuesday.