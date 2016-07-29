Factbox on Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who announced his retirement from international football on Friday.

* Born Aug. 1, 1984 in Kolbermoor, Bavaria.

* Makes international debut in June 2004 in a 2-0 defeat by Hungary in Kaiserslautern.

* Endures a disappointing debut in a major tournament, as Germany are eliminated in the group stage of Euro 2004.

* Stars for Germany as Juergen Klinsmann's side reach the 2006 World Cup semi-finals on home soil, but lose to eventual winners Italy after extra time.

* Scores twice in a 3-1 World Cup playoff win over Portugal to help Germany finish third in Stuttgart.

* Suffers more disappointment as Germany lose 1-0 to Spain in the Euro 2008 final.

* Loses out to Spain again in 2010 World Cup in South Africa, as Carles Puyol's header secures a 1-0 victory in the semi-final.

* Germany are eliminated by Italy in the last four of Euro 2012.

* Schweinsteiger ends his long wait for a major international trophy two years later in Brazil, after Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final.

* Following the international retirement of Bayern team mate Philipp Lahm, Schweinsteiger takes over as Germany captain.

* Joins Premier League side Manchester United after spending 13 seasons with German champions Bayern Munich, where he made 500 appearances, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League crown.

* Has an injury disrupted first season with United, but was selected by Germany manager Joachim Loew for the 2016 European Championship, his seventh major tournament.

* Played five games in Euro 2016 as Germany reach the semi-finals where they lose 2-0 to hosts France.

* Announces retirement from international football, after making 120 appearances for his country, with a record of 81 wins and 20 defeats. He scored 24 goals for Germany.

(Compiled by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)