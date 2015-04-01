BERLIN Highly-rated Werder Bremen forward Davie Selke will join ambitious German second division club RB Leipzig next season on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Selke, who won the European under-19 Championship with Germany, has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with six league goals in 23 matches and another three assists. He joined from Hoffenheim in 2013.

RB Leipzig, owned by energy drinks maker Red Bull, have been big spenders in their six years of existence as the team have shot up the divisions.

They also signed Sweden international Emil Forsberg in January, along with Peru international Yordy Reyna but despite the reinforcements are unlikely to win promotion this season, lying in seventh place, 12 points off top spot with eight matches left.

"A new chapter starts for me in the summer," Selke said in a statement.

"I want to play a good season until the end. I want to thank Werder for the past years because I developed here and took big steps forward.

"From the summer I want to help the ambitious club succeed," he said."

