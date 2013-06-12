Timmy Simons of Belgium celebrates after scoring against Kazakhstan during their Euro 2012 Group A qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

BERLIN Belgium central defender Timmy Simons has left Nuremberg with a year left on his contract to rejoin Club Bruges after asking for a transfer, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with the Belgian club, had established himself as a leading player for Nuremberg since joining in 2010 from PSV Eindhoven.

"Timmy Simons is a player with a strong personality and experience who enjoyed great respect at the club," said Nuremberg sports director Martin Bader in a statement, adding it was the defender who had asked to leave the club.

"We very much regret his early return to Belgium."

Simons, who played for Bruges from 2000 to 2005, featured in 110 games in all competitions for Nuremberg and scored 14 goals during his three seasons in Germany.

"I had three great and successful years here with a sixth place and two 10th place finishes. I'm very thankful for Nueremberg also because they gave me the chance to move," said Simons.

