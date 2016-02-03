AS Roma's Iago Falque (L) and Empoli's Federico Barba fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

BERLIN VfB Stuttgart defender Federico Barba has been ruled out for around six weeks after suffering a calf injury just two days after joining on loan from Italy's Empoli, the Bundesliga club said.

"This is just unbelievable bad luck," said Stuttgart sports director Robin Dutt in a statement. "Federico was in top form."

Barba, signed until the end of the season, was brought in to bolster Stuttgart's defence as they look to steer away from relegation danger with the club in 15th place.

