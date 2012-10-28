VfB Stuttgart's Christian Gentner (R) celebrates next to team mate Vedad Ibisevic after scoring a goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Stuttgart October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN VfB Stuttgart striker Vedad Ibisevic scored his fifth goal in six games to help his team beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Sunday and notch their first home win of the season.

Missing half a dozen players through injury, Stuttgart took a sixth minute lead with Christian Gentner volleying in a deflected Ibrahima Traore cross at the far post.

Eintracht grew stronger in the second half and found an equaliser through Alexander Meier, who had earlier missed a first-half header from five metres.

Meier's goal brought a smile to Eintracht manager Armin Veh's face, but that soon disappeared when Bosnia international Ibisevic's header in the 84th minute gave Stuttgart victory.

Frankfurt have now dropped to third place on 19 points, one behind Schalke 04 who beat Nuremberg 1-0 on Saturday. Stuttgart's win moves them up to eighth on 12.

Undefeated leaders Bayern Munich, who have a maximum 24 points, can increase their lead at the top with victory over Bayer Leverkusen later on Sunday.

On Saturday, champions Borussia Dortmund beat SC Freiburg 2-0 to move up in to fourth place with 15 points.

