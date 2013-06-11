Hanover 96's Mohammed Abdellaoue (C) celebrates with his team mates after scoring during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Bayern Munich in Hanover, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN VfB Stuttgart made their second close-season signing from Bundesliga rivals Hanover 96 when Norwegian forward Mohammed Abdellaoue agreed a four-year contract on Tuesday.

"I hope we can continue playing in Europe and establish ourselves higher up the league," Abdellaoue told the club website (vfbstuttgart.de).

Stuttgart finished 12th in the Bundesliga last season but will play in the Europa League after losing the German Cup final to treble-winning Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old Abdellaoue scored 25 goals in 80 league games after joining Hanover in 2010.

"He is an experienced striker with exceptional abilities," said Stuttgart sports director Fredi Bobic. "We will become more flexible with him up front."

Abdellaoue joins former Hanover defender Konstantin Rausch at the club.

