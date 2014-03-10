BERLIN Huub Stevens did not have to wait long between being sacked by PAOK Salonika and his appointment as VfB Stuttgart manager, signing up for a Bundesliga relegation fight which he described on Monday as an "adventure".

"When (Stuttgart sports director) Fredi Bobic called it was just 20 hours after being sacked. But I felt it would happen," the 60-year-old told reporters at his first news conference, a day after signing a deal until the end of the season.

Stuttgart sacked coach Thomas Schneider on Sunday announcing Dutchman Stevens as his successor with the 2007 Bundesliga champions hovering above the relegation zone with 10 games left.

"I have experienced quite a bit in my career," said Stevens, who has also coached German clubs Schalke 04, Hamburg SV and Cologne.

Asked why he had decided to take over Stuttgart, in 15th place and above the relegation zone only on goal difference, so soon after leaving Greece, Stevens said: "That is because of the adventure."

"I know I have little time left. We have to do a lot in those 10 games. No one can do it alone. We all have to do it together, we need everyone."

