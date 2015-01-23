BERLIN A friendly game between VfB Stuttgart and Albanian first division club KF Laci has triggered manipulation suspicions after irregular betting patterns were recorded, Germany's football league (DFL) said on Friday.

"The monitoring system at our service provider Sportradar went off and recorded unusual betting behaviour and conspicuous changes in the odds," Andreas Rettig, the German football league (DFL) managing director said in a statement.

Stuttgart, who Rettig said were not suspected, won the friendly game 5-0 in Portugal on Monday.

The DFL said the club, the German football association and the public prosecutor had been informed.

"There is no suspicion against Stuttgart. Quite the opposite," said Rettig.

"Should the manipulation suspicion be confirmed then it would be Stuttgart that were damaged for having played a friendly game under irregular competition conditions."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Martyn Herman)