BERLIN Stuttgart defender Cristian Molinaro joined Serie A club Parma on Thursday after dropping down the pecking order at the former Bundesliga champions, the German side said.

Molinaro, a former Italy international, joined Stuttgart in 2010 from Juventus and played 93 league games. But he has been overlooked since the arrival of coach Thomas Schneider.

"Cristian's transfer back home is a good solution for everyone," said Stuttgart sports director Fredi Bobic.

"He showed in his time here what qualities he has but lately he was unable to get a spot on the squad."

