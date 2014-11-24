BERLIN VfB Stuttgart coach Armin Veh resigned on Monday, a day after the former Bundesliga champions were beaten 1-0 by Augsburg to remain anchored to the foot of the table.

Veh, who led Stuttgart to the Bundesliga title in 2007, had returned this season, but after three straight losses without scoring a goal he decided to pull the plug on his second stint at the club.

"It was a difficult step to take because the club and team are close to my heart but I was convinced it was the right one," Veh said in a club statement.

"The team is better than the position in the table but nine points from 12 games are too few."

Stuttgart have won just two games this season and conceded 26 goals, the league's worst defence along with 17th-placed Werder Bremen.

Veh became the fourth Bundesliga coach to part company with his club this season following Mirko Slomka at Hamburg SV, Jens Keller at Schalke 04 and Robin Dutt at Werder.

President Bernd Wahler said the club still believed in him but accepted his decision to leave.

"He is convinced that the change of coach is necessary to get the team back on track," said Wahler. "We respect the decision although even after yesterday's game we were still convinced of his work."

