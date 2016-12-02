BERLIN Teams competing in the men's and women's German Cup this season will be allowed to make four substitutions if matches go into extra time, with Germany taking part in a pilot project, the country's football association (DFB) said on Friday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the sport's rule-making body, had included Germany in its project, which looks into the effects of a fourth substitute - as opposed to the current three - in games which go into extra time.

The format, which was first used at this year's Copa America, is part of a global IFAB study into the proposal.

The change will allow managers to see what impact a fourth substitute has on the final result. Player welfare is also a consideration given the number of games at the elite level.

"Once there is extra time then the maximum number of substitutions allowed increases from three to four," the DFB said in a statement.

"This new rule goes into force from the women's German Cup round of 16... and the men's round of 16 on Feb 7-8, 2017."

The DFB said the rule would apply for the entire 2017/18 German Cup competition.

