Borussia Dortmund's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski stops a ball during his team's German SuperCup 2013 soccer match against Bayern Munich in Dortmund July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bayern Munich's Spanish coach Pep Guardiola (L) looks on as Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp gestures during their German SuperCup 2013 soccer match in Dortmund July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates his goal against Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller during their SuperCup 2013 soccer match in Dortmund July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates his goal together with Jerome Boateng (R) against Borussia Dortmund during their SuperCup 2013 soccer match in Dortmund July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (2nd R) celebrates his goal against Bayern Munich during their German SuperCup 2013 soccer match in Dortmund July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl lifts the German SuperCup trophy after their 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich in their SuperCup 2013 soccer match in Dortmund July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DORTMUND Two goals from Marco Reus spurred Borussia Dortmund to lift the German Super Cup with a 4-2 win over Champions League and Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

In a hugely entertaining encounter on a scorchingly hot Dortmund evening between the two teams who contested the Champions League final two months ago, Dortmund looked to have lost none of their sharpness.

Bayern were badly missing injured winger Franck Ribery and keeper Manuel Neuer, while new transfer from Dortmund, Mario Goetze, was also out injured.

"It was a great game," Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp told reporters. "Three weeks of preparation, a few injured players, a couple of weeks before the season start and every player playing like there is no tomorrow."

"Bayern are not our rivals this season