DORTMUND Two goals from Marco Reus spurred Borussia Dortmund to lift the German Super Cup with a 4-2 win over Champions League and Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich on Saturday.
In a hugely entertaining encounter on a scorchingly hot Dortmund evening between the two teams who contested the Champions League final two months ago, Dortmund looked to have lost none of their sharpness.
Bayern were badly missing injured winger Franck Ribery and keeper Manuel Neuer, while new transfer from Dortmund, Mario Goetze, was also out injured.
"It was a great game," Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp told reporters. "Three weeks of preparation, a few injured players, a couple of weeks before the season start and every player playing like there is no tomorrow."
"Bayern are not our rivals this season