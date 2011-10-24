West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
BERLIN Tax officers swept into the German Football Federation's (DFB) Frankfurt headquarters on Monday, investigating possible tax evasion by some referees, the federation said.
The probe, which the DFB said was unrelated to any of its own activities, was focussing on revenues and taxes paid by some referees.
DFB General Secretary Wolfgang Niersbach said he would support the investigation.
"There are no allegations against the DFB," he said in a statement. "We will support the tax officers with all possible means. The correct taxation of the referee's revenues rests with the referees themselves."
The DFB said the officers were going through refereeing documents.
"The reason for this action is that according to the tax officers some referees have in the past not correctly paid taxes for their revenues."

Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.