Hamburg SV keeper Rene Adler reacts during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Werder Bremen in Bremen September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN Hamburg SV goalkeeper Rene Adler has been called up for Germany duty two years after his last appearance for a soccer friendly against Netherlands next week, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday.

Adler was going to be the first choice at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before a rib injury ruled him out of the tournament and installed Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the first pick, a position he has held ever since.

Adler, who has won 10 caps, last played for Germany on November 17, 2010, in a friendly against Sweden.

"I am delighted that Rene has found his old form after his long injury," said Loew. "He should now also get a chance to present himself on an international level."

A string of injuries led to the former Bayer Leverkusen keeper missing much of last season before a transfer to the northern club and a return to fitness allowed him to enjoy a superb start to the current campaign.

Talented keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was not included but Loew said he, and the suspended Ron-Robert Zieler, were still very much part of the team.

"This is a decision for Rene Adler and not against Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ron-Robert Zieler, who of course will remain in focus," Loew said.

Loew nominated 22 players for the side's last international match of the year in Amsterdam on Wednesday, including midfielder Roman Neustaedter of Schalke 04.

The Germans will be without central defender Holger Badstuber and holding midfielder Sami Khedira, who are both injured.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Rene Adler (Hamburg SV);

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per Mertesacker (Arsenal), Heiko Westermann (Hamburg SV);

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Schalke), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Guendogan (Borussia Dortmund), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Roman Neustaedter (Schalke 04), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid);

Striker: Miroslav Klose (Lazio)

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)