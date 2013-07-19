Former Manchester City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann talks to the media after he received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in Berlin. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT Former Manchester City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, who famously broke his neck in the 1956 FA Cup final, died on Friday at the age of 89, the German Football Federation (DFB) said in a statement.

Trautmann was born and raised in Germany, captured by the British during World War Two and turned down an offer of repatriation in 1948.

He went on to play for City from 1949 to 1964, winning the FA Cup when he broke his neck in the final against Birmingham City and managed to play on.

He was named England's Footballer of the Year at the end of that season.

"Bert Trautmann was a great sportsman and a real gentleman," said DFB president Wolfsgang Niersbach.

"His extraordinary career will remain in the history books for ever."

The DFB said that Trautmann died at his home in Spain.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Justin Palmer)