Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
FRANKFURT Former Manchester City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, who famously broke his neck in the 1956 FA Cup final, died on Friday at the age of 89, the German Football Federation (DFB) said in a statement.
Trautmann was born and raised in Germany, captured by the British during World War Two and turned down an offer of repatriation in 1948.
He went on to play for City from 1949 to 1964, winning the FA Cup when he broke his neck in the final against Birmingham City and managed to play on.
He was named England's Footballer of the Year at the end of that season.
"Bert Trautmann was a great sportsman and a real gentleman," said DFB president Wolfsgang Niersbach.
"His extraordinary career will remain in the history books for ever."
The DFB said that Trautmann died at his home in Spain.
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.