Andrej Kramaric, who joined Leicester City for a club-record fee last year, has signed for German side Hoffenheim on a permanent deal, the Premier League champions said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Croatia striker joined Leicester in January 2015 and made two Premier League appearances this season before being loaned to the Bundesliga side in January.

Kramaric, who signed for Leicester for 9 million pounds, scored five goals in 15 league appearances to help Hoffenheim avoid facing a relegation playoff by a single point and finish 15th in the Bundesliga.

He was named in Croatia's 27-man provisional squad for the European Championship in France, where they face holders Spain, Czech Republic and Turkey in Group D.

