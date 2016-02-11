Bayern Munich's players pose with the trophy after their final German first division Bundesliga soccer match of the season against FSV Mainz 05 in Munich, Germany, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Germany's football association (DFB) and the Bundesliga (DFL) will officially bid to be among the first countries to test video replay technology if the sports lawmakers approve a trial period next month, they said on Thursday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which governs the rules of the sport, is to vote on the issue of trials on March 5.

"This was unanimously decided by the DFL at its meeting today," its said in a statement after the decision. "A two-year testing phase in Bundesliga matches is planned for that."

World football's governing body FIFA will be responsible for giving the green light to federations after the ruling from IFAB.

The Brazilian Football Confederation is also hoping to stage tests in the top flight of this year's Brazilian championship, which starts in April.

The technology must be properly tested and evaluated before it can be approved for use by national federations. Hence it could take years before it is fully implemented.

IFAB's board of directors strongly recommended in January that the trials be given the go-ahead, and the vote will take place at the annual general meeting in Cardiff.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)