Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
BERLIN Hoffenheim player Boris Vukcevic's car crash last month that left the midfielder in a coma was apparently caused by the player's low blood sugar level, police and the Heidelberg state prosecutor's office said on Friday.
The 22-year-old has been in a coma since his car collided head-on with a truck on September 28. He sustained serious head injuries and needed emergency surgery.
"So-called low blood sugar seems to have been the cause for the driver to drift into oncoming traffic and crash with the 40-tonne truck," Heidelberg police and the state prosecutor's office said in a joint statement.
Doctors have said the condition of the former Germany under-21 player remains critical but he has shown some signs of stabilising.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.