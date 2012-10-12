TSG Hoffenheim's Boris Vukcevic celebrates after scoring during their German Bundesliga soccer match against VfB Stuttgart in Sinsheim May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

BERLIN Hoffenheim player Boris Vukcevic's car crash last month that left the midfielder in a coma was apparently caused by the player's low blood sugar level, police and the Heidelberg state prosecutor's office said on Friday.

The 22-year-old has been in a coma since his car collided head-on with a truck on September 28. He sustained serious head injuries and needed emergency surgery.

"So-called low blood sugar seems to have been the cause for the driver to drift into oncoming traffic and crash with the 40-tonne truck," Heidelberg police and the state prosecutor's office said in a joint statement.

Doctors have said the condition of the former Germany under-21 player remains critical but he has shown some signs of stabilising.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)