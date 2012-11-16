BERLIN Hoffenheim midfielder Boris Vukcevic, who sustained severe injuries in a car crash in September, has awoken from a coma after eight weeks, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old diabetic, who crashed head-on into a truck after his blood sugar apparently dropped according to police, is conscious for several hours a day and can communicate with his family.

"We are extremely happy that Boris is continuously improving," Hoffenheim manager Andreas Mueller said in a club statement.

"We are thinking of him every day and we, the players, his team mates would like to visit him. But that is secondary. He now has to have the best conditions to recover."

Vukcevic, who was fighting for his life for several days after the crash and emergency surgery, is a former Germany Under-21 player.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)