Borussia Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller celebrates his team's 3-1 victory over Schalke 04 following their German first division Bundesliga match at the Schalke Arena in Gelsenkirchen October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller earned his first Germany call up at the age of 33 when coach Joachim Loew included him in the 24-man squad for their friendly games in Italy and England later this month.

Weidenfeller has been outstanding for his club in the past few seasons as they clinched the 2011 and 2012 Bundesliga titles, the 2012 German Cup and reached the Champions League final last season.

"Manuel Neuer is currently our number one and we know what we have with Rene Adler or the younger Ron-Robert Zieler or Marc-Andre ter Stegen," Loew, who will reach 100 matches as Germany coach against Italy, said on Friday.

"We have watched Roman Weidenfeller closely and noted his strong performances in the league and the Champions League. We are delighted to have him and get to know him more," Loew said.

Striker Miroslav Klose also returned to the squad after missing last month's World Cup qualifiers through injury.

"For us it is very good that Miro is back because he is a valuable addition for any team," Loew said.

Loew, however, will be without midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who will undergo ankle surgery.

Injured Lukas Podolski, Mario Gomez and Ilkay Guendogan have also been ruled out.

Germany will play Italy in Milan on November 15 before taking on England in London four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Rene Adler (Hamburg SV), Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund);

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Marcell Jansen (Hamburg SV), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) Per Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund), Heiko Westermann (Hamburg SV);

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Schalke 04), Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sidney Sam (Bayer Leverkusen), Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea);

Forwards: Miroslav Klose (Lazio), Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

