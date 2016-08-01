No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Wolfsburg have signed Poland midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski from Borussia Dortmund on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga side confirmed on Monday.
The 30-year-old spent last year on loan at Fiorentina and featured for Poland at Euro 2016, scoring against both Ukraine and Switzerland before missing the decisive penalty in the Poles' quarter-final shootout defeat by Portugal.
"Jakub Blaszczykowski is a great fit for the team, not only because of his footballing qualities but also because he leads by example when it comes to determination, commitment and passion," Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs told the club's website.
"He's someone who completely identifies with the club he plays for. We are looking forward to having him in a Wolfsburg shirt."
Blaszczykowski, who twice won the Bundesliga with Dortmund and was a defeated Champions League finalist in 2013, moves for an undisclosed fee, having signed a contract until 2019.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.