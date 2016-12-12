Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
BERLIN Dec 12 - VfL Wolfsburg parted company with sporting director Klaus Allofs on Monday, two days after a humiliating 5-0 defeat by Bayern Munich left them hovering above the Bundesliga drop zone.
The former West Germany striker, who played in two European Championships and one World Cup, was at the club for more than four years and described it as a "sad day".
Wolfsburg are fourth from bottom with only goal difference separating them from Hamburg SV who are in the relegation playoff spot. They are two points clear of bottom club Darmstadt 98.
"After in-depth analysis conducted over the past few weeks we have decided in view of the current difficult sporting situation to make a change in his position," said Francisco Javier Garcia, chairman of the club's supervisory board.
Wolfsburg fired coach Dieter Hacking after seven matches this season but his replacement Valerien Ismael has fared even worse, with five defeats in seven league games.
Allofs has been criticised for some of his signings including the out-of-form Julian Draxler.
Max Kruse and Andre Schuerrle were also disappointing buys and left in the close season.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.