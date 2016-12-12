BERLIN Dec 12 - VfL Wolfsburg parted company with sporting director Klaus Allofs on Monday, two days after a humiliating 5-0 defeat by Bayern Munich left them hovering above the Bundesliga drop zone.

The former West Germany striker, who played in two European Championships and one World Cup, was at the club for more than four years and described it as a "sad day".

Wolfsburg are fourth from bottom with only goal difference separating them from Hamburg SV who are in the relegation playoff spot. They are two points clear of bottom club Darmstadt 98.

"After in-depth analysis conducted over the past few weeks we have decided in view of the current difficult sporting situation to make a change in his position," said Francisco Javier Garcia, chairman of the club's supervisory board.

Wolfsburg fired coach Dieter Hacking after seven matches this season but his replacement Valerien Ismael has fared even worse, with five defeats in seven league games.

Allofs has been criticised for some of his signings including the out-of-form Julian Draxler.

Max Kruse and Andre Schuerrle were also disappointing buys and left in the close season.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)