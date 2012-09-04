Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath has criticised his team's Brazilian players for passing to each other rather than better-placed team mates.
"Our Brazilians prefer to pass to another Brazilian," Magath, whose side were thumped 4-0 at home by Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, told reporters.
"They certainly do not do it in bad faith and it's understandable from a human aspect but we need to get out of the habit."
"It wasn't so clear during the game but our video analysis showed that it is often the case."
Wolfsburg started with four Brazilians on Sunday - Fagner, Naldo, Diego and Josue.
Magath said that Hanover's second goal came after Josue misplaced a pass.
"He wanted to pass to Diego although Marcel Schaefer was in a much better position," said Magath.
Playmaker Diego fell out with Magath at the end of the 2010/11 season when he left the team hotel in a fit of pique after being told he would not play against Hoffenheim.
He was loaned to Atletico Madrid for one season and returned in August, with Magath saying the two had ironed out their differences.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)
