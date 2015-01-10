BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Junior Malanda died in a car accident on Saturday as the team were preparing to leave for a training camp in South Africa.

The 20-year-old Belgian was en route to meeting up with the squad for their flight later on Saturday when the car he was a passenger in crashed on a motorway, police told reporters.

"So strange to hear your friend in the morning and then hear this news. Lost a great friend way too early. RIP my friend," said Wolfsburg team mate and fellow Belgian Kevin De Bruyne on his official Twitter account.

Danish forward Nicklas Bendtner wrote: "Not only a great player but a great person. My thoughts and prayers will always be with you and your family, brother. You will always be remembered."

Malanda, who did not win a senior cap for Belgium, joined Wolfsburg in 2013 and had a spell on loan at Zulte Waregem.

He played a total of 17 league games for Wolfsburg, 10 this season, scoring two goals.

It is not yet clear if the team will go ahead with their one-week training camp in South Africa.

