Football - VfL Wolfsburg v Villarreal - Emirates Cup - Pre Season Friendly Tournament - Emirates Stadium - 25/7/15Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring the first goal for WolfsburgReuters / Paul HackettLivepic

BERLIN Inter Milan have boosted their frontline after signing Croatia forward Ivan Perisic from VfL Wolfsburg on a five-year deal, the German club said on Monday.

The two clubs did not provide any further details of the transfer but the move was reportedly worth 20 million euros ($22.48 million) after months of negotiations.

"I had a good and successful time in Wolfsburg. I would like to that Wolfsburg officials for making my move to Italy possible," Perisic said in a Wolfsburg statement.

The 26-year-old joined the Wolves in 2013, netting 18 times in 70 Bundesliga matches.

Wolfsburg have also sold attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City for a reported Bundesliga record of about 75 million euros and are seen as close to signing talented 21-year-old Germany international Julian Draxler from Schalke.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)