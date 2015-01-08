Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and Bas Dost celebrate Rodriguez's goal against Hoffenheim during their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final soccer match in Sinsheim, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez, a transfer target for several top European clubs, signed a four-year contract extension on Thursday that will see him stay at the Bundesliga club until 2019.

The 22-year-old Swiss international, who played in last year's World Cup, has been in superb form this season, helping lift Wolfsburg to second place in the Bundesliga.

"Wolfsburg have agreed with Ricardo Rodriguez to extend the contract early and until 2019," the 2009 Bundesliga champions said in a short statement.

Rodriguez, who joined Wolfsburg from Zurich in 2012, is among the most dangerous defenders in the league, having netted eight goals and provided 16 assists in 87 league games so far, including three goals this season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)