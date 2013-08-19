Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
MILAN AS Roma have bought Ivory Coast striker Gervinho from Arsenal for 8 million euros ($10.68 million), the Italian Serie A team said on Monday.
AS Roma said in a statement the contract signed with the English Premier League team also included a variable payment of up to 1.75 million euros linked to Gervinho's performance.
The player's contract with AS Roma will run until June 30, 2017, it said. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Cowell)
Poor finishing cost Manchester United a chance to move into the Premier League's top four as striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty in a feisty 1-1 draw against 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday.
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.