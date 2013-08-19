Arsenal's Gervinho celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London March 30, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

MILAN AS Roma have bought Ivory Coast striker Gervinho from Arsenal for 8 million euros ($10.68 million), the Italian Serie A team said on Monday.

AS Roma said in a statement the contract signed with the English Premier League team also included a variable payment of up to 1.75 million euros linked to Gervinho's performance.

The player's contract with AS Roma will run until June 30, 2017, it said. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)

