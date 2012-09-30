ATHENS AEK Athens have parted company with head coach Vangelis Vlachos, the cash-strapped Greek Super League club told Reuters on Sunday.

Vlachos, 50, who was appointed in preseason by club president Thomas Mavros, has presided over one of AEK's worst starts to a domestic season with the Yellows losing four of their first five games.

The latest defeat came on Saturday, a 1-0 reverse at Panionios, which left them bottom of the 16-team table with just one point.

An club official told Reuters that Vlachos tenure was over and a media statement would be released later on Sunday.

Local media reports also claim that Mavros, who played together with Vlachos during the 1980s, is on the brink of resigning from his post due to disagreements with other members of the club's board on the decision.

AEK have struggled for months with unpaid debts and Mavros saw almost an entire first-team squad sold off and released during the transfer window in order to slash their wage bill to just over a third of what they were paying players last season.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)