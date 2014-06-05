ATHENS Greece sought to end speculation over the successor to coach Fernando Santos on Thursday by stating they will not name his successor until after the World Cup.

In a move clearly designed to prevent any distractions from the team's campaign in Brazil, Greece's football federation (EPO) made an official announcement following a string of media reports in Greece claiming that an agreement was close with Italian Claudio Ranieri.

"On the subject of our new coach, EPO announces that we are currently in ongoing discussions with candidates for the post," the statement said.

"So far nothing has reached any conclusion. Any official announcements from the federation on this issue will be made after the World Cup in Brazil."

As well as the 62-year-old Ranieri, who has coached a host of Italian clubs including Inter Milan and Roma, Dutchman Martin Jol, former coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, has also been linked with the job.

Santos announced in February that he would not be renewing his contract after spending four years in the job.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)