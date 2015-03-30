ATHENS Greek internationals Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Vangelis Moras and Ioannis Fetfatzidis suffered minor injuries after being involved in a fatal car crash in Budapest on Monday following their Euro 2016 qualifier against Hungary.

The players, who were travelling to the airport by taxi to return to their Italian clubs, were taken to hospital after a motorway collision in which the driver of the other vehicle involved was killed.

“All three are in good health, contrary to reports claiming serious injuries," the Hellenic Football Federation EPO said in a statement.

"National Team officials have been in constant contact with them since early in the morning...more details will be announced within days."

Fetfatzidis reportedly received stitches to the head and Tachtsidis had stitches in a knee wound.

Greece played out a goalless draw with Hungary on Sunday.

(Reporting by Graham Wood, Editing by Ed Osmond)