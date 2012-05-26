Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
KUFSTEIN, Austria Greece entered the final stretch of their Euro 2012 preparations with a low-key 1-1 draw against Slovenia in a friendly in Austria on Saturday.
Greece went ahead after eight minutes through Vasilis Torosidis and were heading for victory until three minutes from time, when Jasmin Kurtic equalised with a stunning free-kick.
Substitute Panagiotis Kone was dismissed for Greece in injury time for violent conduct after lashing out at a Slovenian defender.
Fernando Santos's side began the match brightly, taking the lead after Kostas Katsouranis found Torosidis with a well-judged long ball. The Olympiakos defender controlled and rifled a low shot past Samir Handanovic.
Greece sat back and almost conceded four minutes before half-time, when goalkeeper Costas Chalkias made a fine save from Dare Vrsic.
Chances were at a premium in the second half, with Greece restricted to a couple of long-range shots from captain Giorgos Karagounis.
Slovenia were rewarded for their efforts when Kurtic buried his powerful free-kick in the top corner of Chalkias's net.
Greece, who are preparing for Euro 2012 at a training camp in Austria, play Armenia in their final warm-up match on May 31. They face the co-hosts Poland in the opening game of the European Championship on June 8.
(Writing by Graham Wood; editing by Stephen Wood)
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.