KUFSTEIN, Austria Greece entered the final stretch of their Euro 2012 preparations with a low-key 1-1 draw against Slovenia in a friendly in Austria on Saturday.

Greece went ahead after eight minutes through Vasilis Torosidis and were heading for victory until three minutes from time, when Jasmin Kurtic equalised with a stunning free-kick.

Substitute Panagiotis Kone was dismissed for Greece in injury time for violent conduct after lashing out at a Slovenian defender.

Fernando Santos's side began the match brightly, taking the lead after Kostas Katsouranis found Torosidis with a well-judged long ball. The Olympiakos defender controlled and rifled a low shot past Samir Handanovic.

Greece sat back and almost conceded four minutes before half-time, when goalkeeper Costas Chalkias made a fine save from Dare Vrsic.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, with Greece restricted to a couple of long-range shots from captain Giorgos Karagounis.

Slovenia were rewarded for their efforts when Kurtic buried his powerful free-kick in the top corner of Chalkias's net.

Greece, who are preparing for Euro 2012 at a training camp in Austria, play Armenia in their final warm-up match on May 31. They face the co-hosts Poland in the opening game of the European Championship on June 8.

