ATHENS Panathinaikos got their Super League season off to a successful start on their return to the club's Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium with a 2-0 home win over Panaitolikos on Sunday.

The Greens, under new coach Giannis Anastasiou, returned to the renovated ground for the first time since 2008 for their opening league game of the season. They had played at the Olympic Stadium for the last five years due to stricter UEFA standards being in place.

In a lively contest in which the visitors were reduced to 10 men with Filipos Darlas dismissed for two bookable offences, Spanish midfielder Mariano Gonzalez Maroto opened the scoring after three minutes, while Sweden striker Marcus Berg scored from close range on 65 minutes to secure the three points.

PAOK Salonika, who were runners-up last season and face German side Schalke in the Champions League playoffs after Metalist Kharkiv's disqualification, ran out 3-0 winners at home to Xanthi on Saturday.

Reigning champions Olympiakos begin the defence of their crown on Monday at newly promoted Kalloni.

