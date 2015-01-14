ATHENS PAOK Salonika came from behind to beat AEL Kalloni 2-1 in the Greek Super League on Wednesday to remain in touch with leaders Olympiakos Piraeus and show they will not give up the title race without a fight.

Angelos Anastasiadis’s men fell behind to Nikos Kaltsas’s seventh-minute strike, but a second-half double from Argentine forward Facundo Pereyra turned the game around for PAOK.

PAOK have 40 points from 18 matches, two behind Olympiakos.

The leaders were awarded an automatic 3-0 victory over cash-strapped Niki Volos, who are banned from action by the Super League until payments are made to players.

Third place Panathinaikos needed a Mladen Petric strike just before the half-hour mark to claim all three points in a tightly contested 1-0 home win against Levadiakos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium.

The Greens have 36 points from their 18 matches.

