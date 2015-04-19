ATHENS, Olympiakos Piraeus won the Greek Super League title without kicking a ball on Sunday after Panathinaikos suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Panthrakikos. Panathinaikos dropped to third spot and Vitor Pereira’s Olympiakos, who play Levadiakos at 1930 local time, are 10 points ahead of second-placed PAOK Salonika with three matches to play.

It was the 42nd domestic crown for the Piraeus club, who have now won the league five years in a row.

Olympiakos came into the weekend needing a point to secure the title, but that was not necessary after Panathinaikos were undone by goals from Igor de Souza just before halftime and Christos Tzanis.

The Greens’ task was made difficult when midfielder Christos Bourbos was sent off for a second bookable offence with a half an hour left.

“I think there’s an issue with mentality from our part,” Panathinaikos coach Giannis Anastasiou told reporters.

“A confident psychological state is only made through results and when we attempt to try and make the effort to change things, some unknown factors seem to prevent us

"We did not seize the opportunities presented to us and when you don’t dothat in football, you lose."

There was bitter reaction from outspoken Panathinaikos president Giannis Alafouzos, who vented his anger at sports minister Stavros Kontonis, questioning refereeing decisions and criticising the state.

“Mr Kontonis, are fans of Panathinaikos to blame again? Is the state not ashamed to tolerate all this rottenness (in Greek football)?,” Alafouzos said on Twitter.

“They (the state) gave them (Olympiakos) stadiums, loans and titles. They offend the fans and us and again Panathinaikos gets punished."

Alafouzasis is likely to face disciplinary action by the Super League and Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) following the recent introduction of stricter penalties for public statements which are deemed to be inflammatory.

