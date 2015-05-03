ATHENS Greek Super League champions Olympiakos Piraeus celebrated their title party with a thumping 5-0 home win over AEL Kalloni on Sunday while PAOK Salonika moved second.

Olympiakos, who wrapped up their 42nd league title last month, were typically dominant as their played their final home match of the season in front of jubilant fans who enjoyed the presentation of the trophy and fireworks after the match.

A brace for Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou and further goals from Alejandro Dominguez, Kostas Fortounis and Jorge Benitez demonstrated why the Piraeus club have been head and shoulders above nearest rivals Panathinaikos and PAOK this season.

Both of those teams will now scrap it out in the four-team end of season playoffs which will decide Greece’s second Champions League representatives and Europa League participants.

On Sunday, PAOK leapfrogged Panathinaikos into second spot thanks to a narrow 1-0 home victory over strugglers Levadiakos.

PAOK have 64 points with one match of the regular season to go and Panathinaikos are a point behind following their 1-1 draw at Kerkyra.

At the bottom end of the table, three teams are already relegated - Niki Volou, OFI Crete and Ergotelis - while there are six teams involved in the relegation battle to avoid becoming the fourth and final team to suffer the drop.

