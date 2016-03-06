ATHENS PAOK Salonika's Croatian coach Igor Tudor said he would not quit despite a shock 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Panthrakikos on Sunday that could damage their hopes of a place in Europe.

PAOK, whose midweek Greek Cup semi-final against legue champions Olympiakos Piraeus was abandoned over crowd violence, went behind to goals by Igor de Souza and Thanasis Papagoergiou after taking the lead through defender Dimitris Chatziisaias.

“I will not quit, why do you think I should?” Tudor told reporters. “When I began the press conference I said that as well as being responsible myself, the players and club itself have their share of the blame -- everyone is responsible.

“I have rarely felt as angry as I have today -- this is because we talked so much about our mindset about not letting what has happened to the club over the last few days influence our performance... but in the end it did.”

To have any hope of qualifying for Europe, PAOK must finish at least fifth in the table, which earns a place in the end of season playoffs. With five matches left, they are fourth with 38 points, five points clear of sixth-placed Asteras Tripolis.

But they could have points deducted as part of anticipated heavy punishment for last week’s crowd trouble, which prompted the government to cancel the Greek Cup competition.

Third-placed Panathinaikos got their first victory in three matches with a 2-0 home win over lowly Atromitos Athinon to move within four points of AEK Athens who are second with 49 points and visit Asteras Tripolis on Monday.

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Evangelista, on loan from Udinese, opened the scoring after eight minutes, firing home from inside the penalty area after being picked out by Lucas Villafanez, who added a second for the Greens late on.

Olympiakos, who wrapped up their 43rd league title last weekend, were not in action after their fixture at Iraklis 1908 was postponed due to security concerns.

Police in Salonica requested the postponement, informing the government it could not guarantee crowd safety due to its resources being stretched in nearby Idomeni on the Greek-Macedonian border dealing with the migrant crisis.

The Super League has yet to set a new date for the game.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)