ATHENS Second-placed AEK Athens conceded a goal in added time to suffer a surprise 1-0 defeat at mid-table Panaitolikos in the Greek championship on Sunday as their cushion over city rivals Panathinaikos shrank to five points.

Brazilian midfielder Marcos Paulo scored the only goal in the fourth-minute of stoppage time against a below par AEK side who nevertheless thought they were heading for a draw.

It was a first defeat in seven matches for Gus Poyet’s side, who are aiming to finish with the biggest points difference they can over Panathinaikos, which helps decide how many points they start with in domestic playoffs for a Champions League place.

Third-placed Panathinaikos were 4-0 winners over visiting Iraklis 1903 at Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium to reach 48 points, behind Olympiakos Piraeus on 73 and AEK with 53.

Olympiakos, who have already wrapped up the title, won 2-1 at Atromitos with a double from Portuguese forward Hernani. Elini Dimoutsos pulled a goal back in the last minute.

Olympiakos secured a place in next season's Champions League as title winners, while the teams finishing second to fifth go into Greece's end of season playoffs to decide who gets the second qualifying spot in Europe's elite club competition.

“The result was good in that it was a message for us to be humble,” said Poyet. “And it's certainly better that it happened now, so we can use the experience to our advantage, learn from our mistakes and be in good form when we start the playoffs... I'm not worried because I believe my players are giving their all.”

Panathinaikos’s Sweden striker Marcus Berg struck twice with Brazilian defender Rodrigo Moledo also grabbing a double in their rout of lowly Iraklis.

PAOK are four points behind The Greens in fourth spot after a 3-0 home win over bottom club AEL Kalloni while fifth-placed Panionios, a further four points back, visit PAS Giannina on Monday.

