ATHENS Panathinaikos's Sweden striker Marcus Berg grabbed the first five goals in a 6-1 demolition of relegated Panthrakikos on the final day of the Greek Super League season on Sunday.

The 29-year-old forward netted three times in the first half and twice in the second to take his season's tally to 15.

Argentine midfielder Lucas Villafanez added a sixth with 19 minutes left as the Greens cut loose in front of their fans at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium.

Champions Olympiakos Piraeus, who wrapped up their 43rd league title back in February with six matches to spare, ended their campaign with a 5-0 home win over AEK Kalloni at a jubilant Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

Panathinaikos's resounding victory saw Andrea Stramaccioni’s team end the season two points behind AEK Athens, who lost 3-0 at Levadiakos, in third place with 55 points.

However, the Greens could yet finish above their city rivals, who have an appeal pending against a three-point deduction for crowd violence.

Any points deduction will be reflected in the standings after the conclusion of the hearing which is expected to take place next week.

Panathinaikos and AEK were already in the end-of-season playoffs, a four-team mini-league which decides who takes Greece’s second Champions League spot and Europa League place.

PAOK Salonica and Panionios, who had already finished fourth and fifth respectively, will join them.

AEK were well below par as Gus Poyet’s team suffered defeat at Levadiakos, a result which took a little of the shine from what has been an otherwise impressive return to the top flight following a two-year absence after bankruptcy in 2013.

Panthrakikos and AEL Kalloni were relegated, having known their fate with three games left.

